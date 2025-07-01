Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Liverpool target Marc Guehi is an Arsenal target as well, but some members of his entourage think that a move to north London might not be the right move for him, according to journalist Rahman Osman.

The Crystal Palace skipper has no shortage of suitors, linking him with a potential move out of Selhurst Park this summer, as he ticks into the final year of his Palace deal.

He could well be leaving the Eagles, even though they had their best season, as in the 2024-25 campaign they won the FA Cup to qualify for the Europa League.

Liverpool are in search of a top-of-the-line central defender and Guehi has emerged as a top target for them.

Jarell Quansah is leaving Anfield for Bayer Leverkusen and Ibrahima Konate is widely suggested to be plotting a move out of the club, with no new contract in sight.

Guehi is in his final year of contract at Crystal Palace, and the Reds have added him to the top of their list and have held advanced talks to sign him.

However, north London giants Arsenal are also interested in him, alongside two more Premier League clubs.

A part of Guehi’s entourage, though, ‘don’t think it’s the right move’ to go to Arsenal this summer.

Newcastle United had the 24-year-old on their list for a long time, but now they have cooled down their interest.

Liverpool are in the market to buy more top players despite confirming the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong, which has been dubbed superb business by many.

Guehi’s camp, though, feel that anything can happen as two months are still remaining in the transfer window and it remains to be seen where the England centre-back ends up ahead of next season.