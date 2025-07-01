Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

A number of clubs from England are keenly monitoring Celtic‘s South Korean winger Hyun-jun Yang, who could be on the move this summer, according to Sky Sports News.

Yang, who has been with the Scottish champions for two years now, has notched up 65 appearances in the hoops, making 16 goal contributions.

Though he missed some of Celtic’s matches last season, he still finished with 34 appearances and is now drawing interest from clubs from across Europe.

Yang’s situation is now being monitored by a number of clubs, among whom quite a few are from England.

An enquiry has already been lodged by Polish club Legia Warsaw and it remains to be seen what the response from the Scottish club is.

It is unclear which English sides are keen on Yang and what level they play at.

Yang played in the Champions League with Celtic over the recent campaign and even turned out in both legs of the knockout round meeting with Bayern Munich, providing the assist for the Bhoys’ goal in the first leg.

Player From Fee Arne Engels FC Augsburg £11m Adam Idah Norwich City £9.5m Odsonne Edouard Paris Saint‑Germain £9m Jota Rennes £9m Christopher Jullien Toulouse £7m Celtic F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

However, the South Korean is down the attacking pecking order at Celtic Park and a move away, for regular game time, may well be something which appeals.

Apart from turning out in Scotland, Yang has only played his club football in South Korea and another move within Europe would represent a fresh challenge.

Celtic let Kyogo Furuhashi go in the winter transfer window without replacing him and Brendan Rodgers will want to have a deep enough squad for another season in the Champions League.

That could mean Rodgers being in no rush to move Yang out of the door until he gets players coming the other way.

Winger Nicolas Kuhn is also a wanted man this summer and could move on, which would further reduce Rodgers’ options.