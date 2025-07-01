George Wood/Getty Images

Former Sunderland and Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham trained with League Two side Bromley last week, according to journalist Richard Cawley.

Wickham has been without a club since being released by Charlton Athletic last summer after a brief spell during which he managed four appearances.

Over the course of the last year, while he has been without a club, Wickham has trained with Wigan’s Under-21 side to keep himself fit.

He has failed to convince with his performances, though, and still continues to work with clubs to be ready in case he is needed.

Wickham trained with League Two club Bromley last week, though it is still unclear whether he managed to convince them.

Bromley narrowly missed out on a playoff spot in League Two last season, falling short by four points.

This time around, they could use the experience of Wickham to lead their charge for promotion.

Team Ipswich Town Sunderland Sheffield Wednesday Leeds United Preston North End Charlton Athletic Connor Wickham’s notable clubs

Despite not being in action for over a year, Wickham could be an influential presence inside the Bromley dressing room.

Wickham had once been regarded as a player with huge potential, which helped him secure a move to the Premier League with Sunderland.

He also played in the Premier League at Crystal Palace, before leaving the Eagles permanently to join Preston North End.

Wickham is still just 32 years old and will be looking to extend his career in the EFL by joining a club this summer.