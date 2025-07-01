Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fenerbahce are making rapid progress towards landing Aston Villa target Marco Asensio, as they have now made an offer for the Paris Saint-Germain man.

The Villa Park outfit went ever so close to securing Champions League football for the upcoming season, but ended up missing out on it on the final day of the campaign.

They will not have the luxury of the Champions League participation money, so they will need to make sure that they stay on the right side of the league’s spending rules.

PSG star Asensio was loaned in by the Birmingham-based outfit in the winter transfer window, after he fell out of favour in the French capital.

He caught the eye with his performances for the English club in the second part of the 2024-25 season, and Aston Villa have retained an interest in him.

However, the former Real Madrid star could be moving to Turkey, as Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho held a meeting with him.

And, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce have now sent an offer for the Spain midfielder.

Player From Fee Amadou Onana Everton £50m Ian Maatsen Chelsea £37.5m Moussa Diaby Bayer Leverkusen £34.2m Emiliano Buendia Norwich City £33m Pau Torres Villarreal £31.5m Aston Villa's top 5 record transfers

It is not clear yet how much the Super Lig giants have offered for him, but PSG have made their financial demands clear for Asensio, as they want €20m for him.

Fenerbahce will be playing in the Champions League qualifiers next season and they are determined to bring top-quality players into the squad.

Asensio was directly involved in nine goals in 21 all competition games for Unai Emery’s team in the recent season, and he has shown his effectiveness in front of the goal.

The Villans will need to act fast now if they want to get their hands on the former Galactico this summer.