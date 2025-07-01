Pete Norton/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are poised to snap up a goalkeeper from a League One club to add to Nathan Jones’ ranks at the Valley.

Jones has been keen to bring in another shot-stopper in the wake of the Addicks winning promotion up to the Championship from League One.

He was offered the services of experienced goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who has left West Ham United following the end of his contract and wants to stay in London.

Charlton though are not signing the Pole and are instead set to snap up Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

He ‘is moving to Charlton’ and the deal between Luton and the Addicks ‘will be finalised soon’, according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Kaminski made the move to Luton from Blackburn Rovers in 2023 and will represent an experienced option for Charlton between the sticks.

The goalkeeper joined Blackburn in 2020 following a spell at Gent and has been in English football ever since.

Season Position 2024–25 4th (League One) 2023–24 16th (League One) 2022–23 10th (League One) 2021–22 13th (League One) 2020–21 7th (League One) 2019–20 22nd (Championship, relegated) Charlton Athletic’s last six league finishes

He made 45 appearances in the Championship for Luton last season, but could not help the Hatters avoid relegation and only registered eleven clean sheets.

It is unclear how much Charlton will be forking out for the 32-year-old, who will again step up to Championship level with the Addicks.

Kaminski now has 160 Championship appearances to his name and Jones will want to make full use of his experience over the course of the coming campaign as Charlton bid to keep away from relegation danger.

The goalkeeper has represented Belgium at international level, with his debut coming against the Republic of Ireland last year.

Charlton have now confirmed the signing.