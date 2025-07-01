Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Rangers have received an offer for one of their midfield stars, but how they have responded to it ‘is not yet known’.

The Gers are in the process of talks to sell striker Hamza Igamane to French side Lille in a deal which is expected to bring in over €15m.

Rangers have already brought in Max Aarons, on loan from Bournemouth, but it could be a summer of real change at the club with striker Cyriel Dessers also wanted.

Now Rangers are having to deal with a bid on the table for midfielder Mohamed Diomande.

According to German outlet Fussball Europa, Turkish giants Besiktas have gone in with a proposal to take the midfielder to Istanbul in this summer’s window.

It is suggested that Besiktas have offered between €10m and €12m for Diomande, but it ‘is not yet known’ just how the Gers have responded to the proposal.

Selling Diomande would bring in extra cash for Russell Martin to further his rebuild this summer.

Game Malmo (A) Nice (A) Tottenham Hotspur (H) Union SG (H) Fenerbahce (H) Mohamed Diomande’s Europa League bookings last season

However, if Igamane, Dessers and Diomande go, that would represent some serious holes to fill at Rangers, especially considering Vaclav Cerny has moved on following his loan and Nicolas Raskin is also a wanted man.

Besiktas are currently bossed by former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he is being backed this summer.

Diomande, still just 23 years old, made a total of 54 appearances for Rangers over the course of last season as the Gers leaned on him heavily.

He chipped in with six goals and nine assists, but also went into the referee’s notebook on no fewer than 13 occasions.

Selling him could be a big early call for Martin to make.