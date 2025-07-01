Burak Kara/Getty Images

Aston Villa transfer target and loan star Marco Asensio has held a meeting with Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Real Madrid star joined the Villa Park outfit in the winter transfer window on a half-season loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

He impressed in his loan spell with eight goals and an assist in 21 appearances and Aston Villa are interested in signing him permanently.

However, the Villa Park outfit have been working to make sure they stay within the Premier League’s PSR rules, while there are also UEFA’s financial rules to keep in mind.

The club hierarchy have agreed to sell their women’s team to balance the books to avoid repercussions from the league.

Asensio is fully expected to leave the French giants this summer and it remains to be seen if Aston Villa do intend to go back for him in the coming weeks and months.

It was suggested late last month that the former Spain midfielder was offered to Super Lig giants Fenerbahce.

Game Competition Club Brugge (A) Champions League Club Brugge (H) – two Champions League Chelsea (H) – two Premier League Brighton (A) Premier League Cardiff City (H) FA Cup Marco Asensio’s Aston Villa goals

And now, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce boss Mourinho has held a meeting with the PSG man.

Asensio is in his final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes and he is set to end his two-year spell in the French capital.

The Champions League winners are ready to sell him and are demanding €20m for his services.

It remains to be seen if the Villans will now act to make an attempt for Asensio, as Mourinho’s direct involvement could be a key aspect of convincing the 29-year-old.

Fenerbahce have Champions League qualifiers on the agenda later this summer.