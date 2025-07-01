Harry Trump/Getty Images

A Serie A defender is ‘still liked’ by Leeds United and West Ham United, but his club have slapped a €20m asking price on his head.

Leeds have confirmed the exit of Junior Firpo from Elland Road, with the Whites offering fresh terms to the left-back but seeing him go elsewhere.

They are in the market to add another left-back to the ranks, while West Ham also want a left-back, with speculation over Emerson Palmieri’s future at the London Stadium.

Both Premier League sides are admirers of former Arsenal man Nuno Tavares, who is on the books at Serie A side Lazio.

According to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Tavares is ‘still liked’ by Leeds and West Ham.

Lazio are not against doing business this summer, but would like to bring in €20m if the left-back moves on.

He came through the ranks at Portuguese giants Benfica and was considered a top prospect when Arsenal took him to the Emirates Stadium in 2021.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

Tavares struggled to make a big impact in north London and was sent on loans to Marseille, Nottingham Forest and then Lazio.

Lazio kept him on a permanent basis, signing him last month, but are now ready to sell if their price is met.

Tavares made 23 appearances in Serie A for Lazio in the recent season and showed his attacking capabilities by providing eight assists for his team-mates.

A hamstring injury disrupted the end of the left-back’s campaign in Italy and it remains to be seen if he has played his last match for the Serie A side.

Tavares has turned out 30 times in the Premier League, making him a proven commodity for Leeds and West Ham.