Everton are taking positive steps towards signing Thierno Barry, as they are working to bring him from Villarreal, but nothing is imminent yet, according to journalist Alan Myers.

After David Moyes helped the Toffees finish on a good note in the recent season, the club’s new ownership are looking to back him.

It will be The Friedkin Group’s first summer transfer window and all eyes are on just how much backing Moyes gets.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has left the club after scoring 71 times in 273 games and a striker is very necessary now.

Villarreal’s Barry has emerged as a top target for the Merseyside outfit amongst the forwards they have been linked with.

They have put their foot on the pedal to accelerate for the France Under-21 striker in recent days.

However, ‘nothing imminent’ is the verdict about the transfer, though Everton are making good progress for the 22-year-old.

Club Years Sochaux 2021-2022 Beveren 2022-2023 Basel 2023-2024 Villarreal 2024- Thierno Barry’s career history

The Toffees still have work to do before they can reach a point of having him, but the signs so far are good.

He joined the La Liga club from Basel last summer on a long contract, but he has attracted a host of clubs with his performances in his first season in Spain.

Barry scored eleven league goals in 35 games and Everton are currently leading the race to sign the in-demand Frenchman.

Everton will want to get Barry in through the door soon though as they will be keen to make sure that he is able to have a full pre-season under Moyes to get up to speed with his team-mates.

The Toffees are due to take on Accrington Stanley in their first friendly on 15th July.