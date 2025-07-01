Michael Regan/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have never held any official discussions with French side Lyon for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea target Malick Fofana, despite suggestions otherwise.

Following Lyon’s relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial troubles, players from the club are being linked with moves away from the sinking ship.

Ryan Cherki has already left for Manchester City for a sizeable fee and now Belgian winger Fofana is also being linked to follow suit.

Fofana has emerged as a subject of interest for multiple Premier League clubs, among whom are Manchester United and Chelsea.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Nottingham Forest have also been named, with reports claiming that an agreement has been reached between the two clubs.

It has also been said that personal terms are currently the issue that is keeping Fofana away from the City Ground.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the two clubs have not even been in contact to discuss Fofana.

Season Position 2024–25 7th (Premier League) 2023–24 17th (Premier League) 2022–23 16th (Premier League) 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via play‑offs) 2020–21 17th (Championship) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

And as such, talk about an agreement being reached are wide of the mark.

It remains to be seen if Nottingham Forest will make an effort to agree a fee for Fofana in the coming days and weeks.

Fofana played 41 matches for Lyon last season, ten of which came in the Europa League.

He has shown his ability in front of the goal, having scored eleven of them last term and also helped set up six more for his team-mates.