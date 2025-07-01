Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Portsmouth ‘want to sign’ an American winger from a Belgian club this summer, with an official bid expected from Pompey.

John Mousinho kept Portsmouth afloat in the Championship last season and will want to steer Pompey well clear of any danger again next season.

He has already landed winger Adrian Segecic to bolster his final third options, but is looking to do further business to boost the squad.

Now, according to American journalist Tom Bogert, Portsmouth ‘want to sign’ American winger Griffin Yow, having identified him as a target.

He is currently on the books at Belgian side Westerlo and it expected to leave the Belgian club in this summer’s transfer window.

There has not been any official bid made by Portsmouth for Yow, but one is expected to arrive at some point.

Yow, 22, has another year left on his contract at Belgian side Westerlo, who finished ninth in the Jupiler Pro League last season.

Season Player Club Goals 2024–25 Joel Piroe Leeds United 19 2023–24 Sammie Szmodics Blackburn Rovers 27 2022–23 Chuba Akpom Middlesbrough 28 2021–22 Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 43 2020–21 Ivan Toney Brentford 33 Top goalscorers in the last five Championship seasons

He clocked a total of 35 appearances across all competitions for Westerlo over the course of last season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

When Yow moves on, his former club DC United will be entitled to a 35 per cent share of the sale price.

That will further motivate Westerlo to get the best deal they possibly can to let Yow walk out of the door this summer.

Westerlo secured Yow from DC United in 2022.

The winger has been capped by the United States through to Under-23 level, playing in the 2024 Summer Olympics for his country.

He may feel playing in the Championship with Portsmouth could further his international ambitions ahead of a World Cup year.