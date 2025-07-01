Michael Steele/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers are set to wrap up the signing of Joe Rothwell, who was on loan at Leeds United last season, ‘in the next 24 hours’, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Gers are looking to close the gap on their arch-rivals Celtic under their new boss Russell Martin, who must win over a host of fans sceptical about his appointment.

The former Southampton boss has spent his time managing in England and he is leaning towards bringing in players from England.

They have completed a loan move for Bournemouth’s Max Aarons, while Leicester City’s Conor Coady is wanted, and now they are closing in on another Cherries star.

Rothwell, 30, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Gers, as he will be joining on a permanent deal.

It has been suggested that he is expected to seal his move to the Glasgow giants in the next 24 hours.

The defensive midfielder was on loan at Elland Road in the recent season, clocking in 2,500 minutes in 39 all competition games for the Whites.

Club Win percentage MK Dons 37.5 Swansea City 36.3 Southampton 45.2 Russell Martin’s previous jobs

Leeds did not move to sign him on a permanent basis following promotion and he will be joining the Gers ahead of the next term.

Rangers’ midfield star Nicolas Raskin was one of their standout performers and he has attracted clubs in Europe for his signature.

Rangers midfielder Mohamed Diomande is also a wanted man.

Martin is adding quality to his new team’s engine room, as Rothwell will bring in a lot of experience from his time in England.

All eyes will be on the Ibrox outfit to see when they announce the Bournemouth midfielder’s capture.