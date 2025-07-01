Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Valencia are battling to keep Cristhian Mosquera out of Arsenal‘s clutches and have made him a new contract offer which sees him on a ‘significant and increasing’ salary plan.

Los Che know that Mosquera is a man in demand this summer and he has been heavily linked with wealthy clubs in the Premier League.

Arsenal are pushing hard, having presented the defender with an appealing project and lucrative salary deal, but Valencia are not giving up the ghost just yet.

They have now presented the defender with a new contract offer and, according to Spanish journalist Nacho Sanchis, it places him on a ‘significant and increasing’ salary plan.

Valencia’s pitch to Mosquera is that he should remain at the club for another few years and then they will help him to secure the move up the food chain he desires.

The ball is now firmly in the defender’s court as to whether he wants to stay at Valencia for longer or pursue a move to Arsenal this summer.

He has just a year left on his current deal at Valencia and at the age of 21 could feel he has enough time to think seriously about staying with Los Che.

Game Minutes Slovakia U21 90 Romania U21 90 England U21 90 Mosquera’s European Under-21 Championship appearances

The new deal also makes sure there is no excessive release clause, which may make it further to the defender’s liking.

Mosquera missed just a single La Liga game for Valencia over the course of last season as he proved his durability.

Most recently he was involved with the Spain Under-21 side at the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia, where he appeared in three matches.

One of those games came against England Under-21s, which Spain lost 3-1, and Arsenal’s scouts were sure to have been watching closely.