Newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland have submitted a bid worth €20m for Nantes hitman Matthis Abline.

The Black Cats found their way to the promised land of the Premier League by winning the Championship playoff final in the recent campaign.

Sunderland are increasingly showing their intent in the transfer window despite losing midfielder Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund.

Enzo Le Fee’s deal has been made permanent and Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra is set to become a new Black Cats player.

They need a prolific goalscorer if they want to stay up and have set their eyes on the French top flight again.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Black Cats have made a €20m offer to sign Abline from Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Regis Le Bris coached in the French top flight before he came to Sunderland, and so far, he has shown his faith in Ligue 1 players.

The France Under-21 international could be heading out of Nantes this summer, but Sunderland’s €20m bid is expected to be insufficient.

Abline, 22, played 36 all competition games for Les Canaris in the recent campaign, and managed to contribute to 13 goals directly.

He can play almost anywhere across the frontline and his versatility has attracted the newly-promoted English club.

The Black Cats were widely linked with Dynamo Kyiv’s Vladyslav Vanat, but it looks like Abline is their primary target now.

Now all eyes will be on the Ligue 1 side to see how they respond to Sunderland’s offer for their highly-rated striker.