Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Liverpool are holding ‘advanced talks’ with centre-back Marc Guehi as they try to close a deal to bring him to Anfield this summer.

The Reds are selling Jarell Quansah to German side Bayer Leverkusen and even before that had been expected to bring in another centre-back.

There remain major question marks about the future of Ibrahima Konate, who has not signed a new contract at Liverpool and could be sold this summer.

Crystal Palace and England star Guehi is now ‘top of the list’ at Liverpool, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

It is suggested that ‘advanced talks’ are happening between Liverpool and Guehi, as the Reds seek to put an agreement in place.

Liverpool will still need to agree a fee with Crystal Palace, who are asking for £45m for the centre-back.

The champions will not pay that and feel with just a year left on his contract, Guehi should be substantially cheaper.

Club Years Chelsea 2019-2021 Swansea City (loan) 2019-2021 Crystal Palace 2021- Marc Guehi’s career history

If Palace do not sell Guehi this summer then they risk seeing him walk away on a free transfer next year.

Guehi was chased intently by Newcastle United last summer, but they could not agree a fee with Crystal Palace for his signature and he stayed at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle have again been interested in Guehi this summer, however the defender appears to prefer a move to Liverpool and the Reds are making the running.

That would see him link up with Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the Liverpool defence as the Reds prepare to defend the Premier League and push to secure a seventh European Cup next season.