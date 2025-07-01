Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship outfit Watford are in talks with Caen’s striker Alexandre Mendy’s camp as they look to bring in a goalscorer.

Watford sacked Tom Cleverley after the recent season ended and they finished 14th, despite being in the race for the top six at one point.

Paulo Pezzolano’s appointment has raised a few eyebrows, but the Championship side are set to back their new boss.

Watford were not very clinical in the 2024-25 campaign, as they scored only 53 goals all season, and they are looking to bring a new goal threat in.

They have set their eyes away from England, as they are targeting a player from the French third tier.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Hornets are in contact with Caen hitman Mendy’s entourage.

However, there is no agreement in place for the striker, who was previously chased by Sunderland, to join Watford.

Club No. of wins Sunderland 4 times Newcastle United 3 times Norwich City 3 times Leicester City 2 times Reading 2 times Burnley 2 times Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 times Fulham 2 times Clubs to have won the second tier (First Division/Championship) the most since 1992

Caen finished bottom of the Ligue 2 table, and Montpellier, who were recently relegated to Ligue 2, have pushed for the striker in the last few hours.

However, the clubs do not have an agreement for the 31-year-old Guinea-Bissau international yet.

Mendy has been at Caen for five years now, featuring 175 times and scoring 75 goals for the French side in the process.

Watford will be keeping an eye on the developments regarding Mendy and will look to convince the experienced striker to join them.