Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Leeds United are monitoring Lucas Perri’s situation at Lyon following their relegation, but ‘no bids or talks as yet’ for him, according to journalist Beren Cross.

The Whites have put their foot on the gas as they look to stay ahead of the curve by making new signings.

They have strengthened the defence with Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw, while Lukas Nmecha has been signed to boost the frontline.

Leeds have had issues with their first-choice shot-stopper, Illan Meslier, who has shown his vulnerability in crucial moments in recent seasons.

And, as expected, Leeds have also shown their intention of signing a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer.

Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 very recently due to their poor management of finances and they have appealed to get that overturned.

It has been suggested that Leeds are monitoring Lyon shot-stopper Perri’s situation to see if they can explore a move for him.

Club Years Sao Paulo 2018-2022 Crystal Palace (loan) 2019 Nautico (loan) 2022 Botafogo 2022-2023 Lyon 2024- Lucas Perri’s career history

Despite their interest in the Brazilian, though, they are yet to make contact or submit a bid for him.

When he was at Brazilian club Sao Paulo, he was loaned to Crystal Palace back in the winter of 2019, but he never played for the Eagles.

Now, if Leeds get serious about his signature this summer, he could fancy a move to the Premier League.

Perri played 45 times in the recent season for the French giants and it remains to be seen if Leeds try to take advantage of their current situation to get a cut price for the 27-year-old.

There is also the risk the situation could drag on as Lyon wait to see if they can overturn their relegation.