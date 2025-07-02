Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Jhon Lucumi has a release clause, but it must be triggered by 15th July.

The Villa Park outfit want to sign a defender, as with Axel Disasi’s departure they are short in the centre-back department, but they are navigating the market with caution as they want to be on the right side of both the Premier League and UEFA’s financial rules.

Unai Emery’s side have been looking in the Italian market and they have Bologna’s Lucumi on their list, but the player is in demand in the ongoing window as he is one of the hottest name on Roma’s transfer wish list.

Several English clubs are interested in the 27-year-old centre-back and Tottenham Hotspur are alkso one of them.

Spurs recently signed a young centre-back, Kota Takai, from Kawasaki Frontale, but they want to add more with Cristian Romero being linked with Atletico Madrid.

Lucumi has a €28m release clause in his contract and it has been suggested that he has an option in his contract by which Bologna can extend his current deal, which is set to expire in 2026, for a further year.

It has been suggested that Bologna received offers from clubs regarding Lucumí, but they are far off from his release clause.

Interested club Can offer Aston Villa Premier League, Europa League Roma Serie A, Europa League Tottenham Hotspur Premier League, Champions League What suitors can offer

According to Italian outlet Sport Mediaset, Lucumi’s release clause in his contract will expire on 15th July and Bologna exercised their right to extend his contract until June 2027 in May.

Bologna consider him a key part of the squad and last season he played against English sides Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Champions League.

With the Colombian’s contract extended, in the event of expiry of his release clause, Villa and Spurs might see Bologna increase their price tag.

It is unclear whether Lucumi wants to leave the Italian outfit this summer and whether he has been approached by any of his suitors.

Wolves are another club in the Premier League interested in the player and they have monitored Lucumi’s progress for a year.