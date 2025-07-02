Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are looking to add quality players to their engine room and Aston Villa’s Amadou Onana is being considered as one of the options.

Saudi clubs have continuously raided Premier League clubs to take big-name stars in recent years, while Cristiano Ronaldo now feels the Saudi Pro League is amongst the best five leagues in world football.

Aston Villa have lost the likes of Moussa Diaby and Jhon Duran to clubs from the Saudi Pro League so far.

However, that theme looks like it will not be stopped anytime soon, as one of the Saudi Arabian clubs are showing interest in an important Villa Park star.

According to journalist Ahmed Ragab, Onana ‘is among the options’ for Al-Nassr to strengthen their midfield this summer.

Former Benfica and Sporting Lisbon boss Jorge Jesus has been appointed as Al-Nassr’s new coach and he feels that Onana will be a perfect fit for his side.

Jesus is looking at more than one player as he looks to bring a player for that position and Onana has emerged as an option for him.

Player Cristiano Ronaldo Sadio Mane Marcelo Brozovic Aymeric Laporte Jhon Duran Otavio Notable Al-Nassr stars

Ronaldo’s side signed Duran in the winter window for a mammoth £64m and now they have their eyes on the Belgium star.

He only joined them from Everton last summer for £50m and played an important role in Unai Emery’s team in the recent campaign.

Onana’s contract does not expire until 2029 and the Villans will not let go of the Belgian easily, given his importance to the team.

However, given Aston Villa’s need to bring the wage bill down, a big sale of Onana could help in that regard.

It would also put extra cash into Emery’s kitty for additions.

Last summer financial issues forced Aston Villa to lose another midfielder in the shape of Douglas Luiz.