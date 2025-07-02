David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa target Jhon Lucumi, who plays for Bologna, is one of the ‘hottest names’ on Roma’s transfer hit list this summer.

The Villans have not made any major movements in the transfer window yet, as they have been cautious about the Premier League’s PSR rules.

At the end of June, they moved to sell their women’s team to balance their books and they could be making their moves towards their targets.

Unai Emery has been looking to sign a new centre-back, as Chelsea defender Axel Disasi returned to his parent club.

The Villa Park outfit have been linked with more than one defender and Lucumi’s name has emerged as one of them.

Bologna won the Coppa Italia in the recent season and Lucumi had an impressive campaign with the Italian side.

Lucumi has no shortage of suitors, and now, according to Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Roma have him down as a defensive reinforcement and he is one of the ‘hottest names’.

Player Age Ezri Konsa 27 Pau Torres 28 Tyrone Mings 32 Yasin Ozcan 19 Aston Villa’s centre-backs

Gian Piero Gasperini is Roma’s new boss and he is looking to bring the Colombia defender in to strengthen his backline.

Lucumi has a €28.5m release clause at the Serie A side, and they will not accept anything under that price.

However, no club, including Aston Villa, have made an offer close to their valuation for the 26-year-old.

Lucumi has more than 100 appearances for Rossoblu since he joined them back in 2022, and his contract runs until the summer of 2026.

Villa have been linked with a number of centre-backs across Europe and with Roma now hugely keen on Lucumi, if they do want him then they may need to move quickly.