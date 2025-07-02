Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Celtic‘s stars ‘is just details’ away from being sold by the Bhoys this summer as a deal has essentially been agreed.

The Scottish champions have been active in the ongoing market and they have already signed a host of new players in the form of Kieran Tierney, Ross Doohan, Benjamin Nygren and Callum Osmand.

There is also a departure expected from Celtic Park this summer, with 25-year-old centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke being one of them.

Celtic signed the defender from Swedish side Elfsborg in the summer of 2023, but he failed to impress Brendan Rodgers with his performances in his first season.

The Swedish star was sent out on loan to Dutch outfit FC Twente last summer, where he made 30 appearances, including eight in the Europa League.

However, the centre-back failed to get into the Twente starting side his last four games and he has returned to Celtic after the expiry of his loan.

Rodgers deems Lagerbielke as surplus to the requirements of the squad and they are looking to sell him, with SC Braga being interested in securing his services.

Competition Appearances Eredivisie 22 Europa League 8 Dutch Cup 2 Gustaf Lagerbielke’s appearances this season

The Portuguese outfit submitted a bid in the region of €2m for the centre-back and it is suggested that he is keen on the move.

Now according to Swedish outlet Sportbladet, the Bhoys have essentially agreed to let Lagerbielke join Braga and he ‘is just details away’ from completing the move.

The Swedish defender is expected to undergo a medical with Braga this week before he pens a deal with them.

If all goes right, then the 25-year-old will leave Celtic after making only ten appearances for them in two seasons.