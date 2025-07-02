Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland are accelerating into top gear in the transfer window, as they are finalising a deal to sign Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea on a long-term contract.

The Black Cats have shown their intent to stay in the Premier League in the upcoming season, as survival is not an easy task.

Enzo Le Fee and Habib Diarra are permanent arrivals, but it looks like they are making rapid progress towards more deals.

Sunderland are set to see off the competition from fellow promoted side Leeds United for Union SG star Noah Sidiki, as the midfielder has chosen Sunderland as his next club.

Now, however, they are closing in towards making another significant signing to boost their goalkeeping options.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Black Cats are now ever so close to getting their hands on Chelsea shot-stopper Petrovic.

It has been suggested that the Black Cats will be paying €25m for the Serbian and are ‘close to finalising’ the deal.

Competition Appearances Serbian Super Liga 78 MLS 43 Ligue 1 31 Premier League 23 Djordje Petrovic’s top appearances by competition

Anthony Patterson impressed in the recent campaign with Sunderland, but the club are set to upgrade their number 1 now.

Club supremo Florent Ghisolfi is overseeing the club’s transfer business this summer and is accelerating to make Petrovic a new player.

The Serbia international was on loan at Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1 and he received plaudits for his performances in France.

Now all eyes will be on the Black Cats to see when they will be making Petrovic’s capture official.

The Black Cats face Sevilla on 19th July in pre-season, and Le Bris will look to have Petrovic available to help him go into a Premier League season with proper preparation.