Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Southampton have made a bid for 1. FC Koln hitman Damion Downs, and it is one that the German side ‘cannot ignore’.

Saints will be going through a rebuild this summer following their terrible recent season in the Premier League, as they are back in the Championship.

Paul Onuachu has finally left for Trabzonspor after a very long transfer saga and Kamaldeen Sulemana is also set for a move to Atalanta.

They are now looking to introduce fresh faces to help Will Still take them back to the English top-flight next season and a striker is on their agenda now.

Koln’s 20-year-old forward Downs has emerged as a top target for Saints, following Koln’s promotion from 2. Bundesliga.

Following some departures recently, Saints are pushing forward to sign a striker and they have made a significant bid for him.

And according to German sports magazine Kicker, it is one that Koln ‘cannot ignore’.

Season Position 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022–23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 15th (Premier League) 2020–21 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

It has been suggested that Southampton’s offer is worth €10m and the signs are growing that Downs will be leaving Koln at short notice.

The bid is a hugely substantial one for Koln to deal with and signals just how much Southampton want the player.

It is suggested that the sale would help Koln to step up their own plans in the transfer market this summer.

Saints will now look to accelerate their pursuit of the USA striker in the hope of agreeing on personal terms with him.

Downs scored eleven goals last season, in 32 all-competition games for Koln, and now he could make a move to the Championship, where he will be tasked with helping to fire Still’s team into the promotion mix straight away.