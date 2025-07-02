Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Como are set to make a ‘final attempt’ to sign Newcastle United target and Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn this morning.

Celtic’s German forward Kuhn is a player in demand in the market with Germany’s RB Leipzig and Serie A’s Como after his services, while Newcastle have been repeatedly linked with him.

Last season, Kuhn put in impressive performances for Celtic and helped them win the domestic double with important displays in the Champions League.

Newcastle have been looking to sign a winger and recently failed with an offer for Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga.

Como opened negotiations with Celtic regarding a possible transfer as the Scottish giants have set a €15m price tag on his head

However, it has been suggested that the Bhoys are hoping to start a bidding war for Kuhn in the ongoing market to secure a high transfer fee.

Como, despite their efforts, have yet to find a solution for Kuhn with Celtic and they are considering other targets.

Result Competition Como 0-2 Inter Milan Serie A Hellas Verona 1-1 Como Serie A Como 3-1 Cagliari Serie A Como’s last three results

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, the Serie A outfit will make one ‘final attempt’ this morning to strike a deal with Celtic for the German.

If Como fail to come to an agreement today with Celtic that will result in shifting their attention to AZ’s youngster Jayden Assai.

Kuhn is a former Leizing academy player, but the German club not being in the Champions League could put them at a disadvantage in the chase.

Newcastle are in Europe’s premier competition in the upcoming season and they will need to beef up certain areas and quality players to give them a chance to be competitive.