Rangers and Luton Town have not agreed on a deal yet for Thelo Aasgaard as the Gers are exploring a permanent deal, according to journalist Raman Bhardwaj.

The Hatters suffered back-to-back relegations in two seasons and from the Premier League in the 2023-24 campaign, they will be playing in League One next term.

Relegation leaves Luton Town vulnerable to losing their top talents and there is every chance that players they would ideally like to keep look for the exit door this summer.

Matt Bloomfield is finding it difficult to keep his top players as they are attracting attention from clubs.

Norway attacking midfielder Aasgaard, who joined Luton in the winter window from Wigan Athletic for £3m, could be moving out of the club this summer.

Scottish giants Rangers are looking to rejig their squad under new ownership and new boss Russell Martin, and the former Southampton boss is looking in the English game to pick his new players.

The Gers are currently in discussions with the Hatters regarding a possible move for the 23-year-old.

Player From Fee Tore Andre Flo Chelsea £12m Ryan Kent Liverpool £6.5m Michael Ball Everton £6.5m Danilo Feyenoord £6m Mikel Arteta Barcelona £5.8m Rangers’s top 5 record transfers

Rangers are looking to strike a permanent deal, however ‘deal not agreed yet’ is the verdict at the moment.

Even though Aasgaard is primarily an attacking midfielder, he can play almost anywhere in midfield, including on both flanks.

Joe Rothwell’s signing has been made permanent today and Rangers are looking to add more quality as Aasgaard is their top choice at the moment.

Gers’ midfield star Mohamed Diomande is in demand right now and Martin is looking to add depth to the team’s engine room.

All eyes will be on Rangers to track how fast they can make progress to bring Aasgaard to Ibrox.