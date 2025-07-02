Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Former Italy international Marco Lanna is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur target Giovanni Leoni is young player worth investing in.

Tottenham are keen on adding to their centre-back department and they do have an eye for young prospects, as evidenced by the recent capture of Kota Takai.

The 18-year-old Parma defender Leoni has caught Spurs’ attention and the player is on the transfer wish list of a host of Serie A giants, including Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma.

Spurs could also have need of another centre-back soon as Cristian Romero continues to be chased by Atletico Madrid.

Leoni is highly rated in Italy and former Roma star Lanna stressed that the young defender has grown a lot in his time at Parma; he believes that big clubs need to show their faith in youngsters like Leoni to help them develop.

He advised Leoni’s suitors that the Parma defender is a player worth investing in and is of the view that the 18-year-old will be a top centre-back if he learns to perfect his trade well.

“I saw him sometimes at Sampdoria and he was very young”, Lanna told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

Player Cristian Romero Ben Davies Kevin Danso Micky van de Ven Radu Dragusin Archie Gray Ashley Phillips Kota Takai Tottenham’s centre-backs

“He is a player who has grown a lot at Parma.

“Even the big clubs need to believe in these young players and help them develop – they can improve in their basic and positional technique.

“It is impossible to find a fully ready player at 18 or 19, except for [Lamine] Yamal.

“If there is a good foundation, you can work on it, and the investment should come from the big clubs too.

“It’s worth investing in him; he’s a good kid, eager to work.

“If he learns the tricks and the nuances of the trade, he can become a top-class centre-back.”

Parma are asking €30m to part ways with Leoni, who featured 17 times for them in the league since joining last summer for a €5m transfer fee.

However, it has been suggested that they are willing to lower Leoni’s price tag if they are allowed to keep him for the upcoming season on loan.