Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has revealed that Liverpool told Florian Wirtz exactly why they wanted him on Merseyside to convince him about the transfer.

Liverpool have shown that under Arne Slot they are not shy about splashing cash to bring in players who are deemed suitable for the squad.

Wirtz was a player on the Reds agenda and he was sought out by top European outfits in the form of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

But Liverpool managed to convince the young German midfielder to join them by beating off stiff competition for him and paid a British record transfer fee to secure his signature.

Rolfes stated that Wirtz told Leverkusen about his decision to join Liverpool as early as in May and stressed that he thinks that the English champions are a good fit for him.

He also revealed that Liverpool from the very beginning treated the 22-year-old midfielder with the utmost seriousness and added that the Reds told Wirtz the plan they have in mind for him.

“He told us in May that he had decided in favour of Liverpool FC”, Rolfes told German daily Bild.

Player From Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen Milos Kerkez Bournemouth Freddie Woodman Preston North End Armin Pecsi Puskas AFC Liverpool’s summer signings

“I think he is a very good fit for Liverpool.

“The club have treated him very seriously.

“Florian was told that they know exactly why they want him.

“This approach was a very important part of the whole package for him.”

German giants Bayern Munich were leading the race for Wirtz ahead of the summer transfer window but the midfielder changed his mind and decided to join Liverpool.

Wirtz has already earned 31 caps for the Germany national team and made a total of 197 outings while making 122 goal contributions for Leverkusen.