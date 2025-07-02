Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic have paid a fee of around £1.5m to sign Tanto Olaofe from League One side Stockport County.

Nathan Jones’ side have been keen to increase their attacking options and having seen Stockport’s Olaofe up close, decided to swoop for him.

Charlton have not disclosed the fee that they have paid to sign the 25-year-old from County, but according to journalist Richard Cawley, it is around £1.5m.

The attacker has put pen to paper to a three-year contract at the Valley, with Charlton holding an option to increase that by a further year.

Jones is delighted with the signing and said: “We’re really happy to sign Tanto. He fits everything we want to do here in terms of his profile – he’s young, hungry, athletic and he wants to play at the next level.”

Heading to Charlton means a return to London for Olaofe, who was on the books at Millwall at the start of his career.

The switch will see him come up against Millwall next season, with Charlton back in the Championship.

Now the attacker will want to focus on pre-season under Jones as Charlton prepare for friendlies to get them ready for the campaign.

Competition Goals League Two 31 National League 15 League One 9 Tanto Olaofe’s top goals per competition

They are due to meet Dartford in ten days’ time to kick off their friendlies for the summer.

Then the Addicks take on HNK Gorica in Slovenia, before heading to play Wealdstone, Cambridge United and Ipswich Town.

Their final friendly is also away, at Southend United, before they kick off their Championship campaign by playing host to Watford at the Valley.

Then the Addicks’ EFL Cup push starts, with Stevenage the visitors.