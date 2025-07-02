Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Napoli’s attempts to sign Darwin Nunez from Liverpool have been reignited ‘in the last few hours’ after the failure to find an affordable alternative.

Nunez found it hard to score goals last season, managing just seven in 47 matches overall for the Premier League champions.

With the Merseyside club now actively looking in the market for options to strengthen their attack, Nunez is in line to be sold.

Serie A outfit Napoli have been hot on Nunez’s heels, but their efforts have hit a stumbling block due to Liverpool’s steep asking price.

Arne Slot’s side are not lowering their asking price and it is beyond the €40m to €45m that Napoli are prepared to pay.

A failure to change the Liverpool management’s mind forced Napoli to look at other affordable options.

Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca has crossed their mind, but yet again, the asking price is proving to be too high.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Now, according to Italian daily Il Mattino (via Calcio Napoli 24), they have ‘relaunched’ efforts to sign Nunez ‘in the last few hours’.

They have been in contact with Nunez’s entourage as they continue to explore a deal.

It now remains to be seen how Antonio Conte’s team go on with their approach to convince Liverpool to agree to a possible sale.

Nunez and his entourage have already given an indication of their preference to move to Napoli, where the 26-year-old will get the chance to play under Conte.

Since Slot has deemed Nunez surplus to requirements at Anfield, a move away looks to be the wisest option for the Uruguayan.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.