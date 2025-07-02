George Wood/Getty Images

Werder Bremen’s discussions with Leeds United star Maximilian Wober regarding a potential exit from Elland Road are at an advanced stage.

The Yorkshire giants are back in the Premier League after a hiatus from the English top flight and they are preparing their squad for the upcoming season.

Leeds have already brought in Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol and Sebastiaan Bornauw this summer and are also pursuing other targets.

Daniel Farke’s side are also expecting departures from the squad to make room for the new arrivals and Wober is a player who is expected to move on.

The 27-year-old Austrian international struggled with injuries last season and featured only eight times for Leeds.

In the ongoing window, Wober has been gathering interest from German Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, with whom he spent the 2023/24 season.

The Bundesliga outfit are keen on securing his services, but they are not the ones in the front seat to land Leeds defender Wober.

Defender Joe Rodon Ethan Ampadu Pascal Struijk Jaka Bijol Sebastiaan Bornauw Leeds United’s centre-backs

According to German daily Bild, Werder Bremen are the club leading the race for Wober, as the player is in advanced talks to join them.

However, Werder Bremen will have to agree to a transfer deal with Leeds, who the Austrian is contracted to until 2027.

Wober is not in Farke’s plans for the future and the Whites are expected to pick up a low transfer fee for the defender.

Leeds signed him from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter of 2023 to help them with their relegation struggles, but failing to keep them up in the Premier League, he left for Monchengladbach on loan the following summer.

Last season, he decided to stay at the club to help them get promoted, but Farke hardly handed the defender opportunities when he was fit.