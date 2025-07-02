Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are ‘charmed’ by Castello Lukeba and RB Leipzig are open to him moving this summer for less than his release clause total.

The 22-year-old French defender played in 23 Bundesliga games and five Champions League matches in his second season with Leipzig last term.

He was also part of France’s Under-21 squad at the European Under-21 Championship and helped them reach the semi-finals of the tournament before being knocked out by Germany.

Lukeba’s performances have caught the attention of scouts and he could move this summer.

However, he does have a release clause set at €90m in his Leipzig contract.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool and Tottenham are ‘charmed’ by the defender and count themselves as big admirers.

They have competition from Leipzig’s fellow Bundesliga club Bayern Munich.

Player From Fee Richarlison Everton £60m Dominic Solanke Bournemouth £55m Tanguy Ndombele Lyon £55m Brennan Johnson Nottingham Forest £45m Cristian Romero Atalanta £44m Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s top 5 record transfers

Lukeba himself is open to making a move away from Leipzig in this summer’s transfer window if a fee is agreed.

Leipzig are not against cashing in on him but know that a €90m fee could prove to be a stumbling block.

And they are open to selling Lukeba for a fee lower than his release clause.

It now remains to be seen how much the interested clubs eventually have to spend to sign a player Leipzig have tied to a contract until the summer of 2029.

Liverpool have already spent heavily, but need a new defender following the exit of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Tottenham are also in the market for a new centre-back as Cristian Romero could leave.