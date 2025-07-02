Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City and River Plate are plotting a move to split the transfer fee of Velez Sarsfield star Maher Carrizo.

The 19-year-old right winger is highly rated in Argentina and he has already made eight goal contributions in 18 games in all competitions.

Several clubs are interested in signing young Carrizo, with Manchester City being among his suitors.

The Sky Blues have often dug deep, exploring the South American market to bring in players who were able to affect the first team and later sold them on for a profit.

Once again Manchester City want to do the same, but due to restrictions set by the foreign player quota, they are unable to pursue a deal for Carrizo at the moment.

However, they have come up with a plan which will be able to help them get their hands on the Argentina Under-20 international.

According to Argentine journalist Martin Etcheverry, Manchester City are planning to plot a move for the teenager where River Plate and they will share the transfer fee.

The youngster has a €16m release clause in his contract with Velez and the English club and River Plate are planning to split the transfer fee to €8m each.

In the event of a successful transfer, Carrizo will spend a year with Argentine outfit River Plate, with whom they have a good relationship, and in the past the Premier League outfit have bought Julian Alvarez and Claudio Echeverri from them.

However, it has been suggested that Velez are strongly against Carrizo moving to River Plate; they have yet to receive any offer or approach to triger the player’s release clause.

Premier League outfits Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with Carrizo and Wolves are also suggested to be among his admirers.