Aston Villa target Marco Asensio has a second offer on his table from an unnamed club, amid Fenerbahce making a move for him.

The 29-year-old Spanish winger joined Villa during the winter window and made his mark by making nine goal contributions in 21 games in all competitions.

Asensio has returned to Paris Saint-Germain after the expiry of his loan spell with Villa, but he is expected to leave the French outfit as he is deemed surplus to the requirements of the squad by Luis Enrique.

He has admirers in Turkey, with Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho keen to secure the Aston Villa target’s services in the ongoing window.

Mourinho held a meeting with Asensio, who has entered the final year of his contract with PSG, to convince him oiver a move to Turkey.

PSG have slapped a €20m price tag on the player’s head and the Turkish giants are offering €15m to the French outfit to part ways with Asensio.

Now according to French sports daily L’Equipe, ‘a second offer’ is on the table for Asensio, but the ‘name of the club has not yet been revealed’.

Coaching staff Players Unai Emery Pau Torres Pako Ayestaran Andres Garcia Pablo Villanueva Alex Moreno Rodri Lander Emery Francisco Javier Garcia Aston Villa’s Spanish influence

Aston Villa are interested in bringing back the attacking midfielder to Birmingham, but they are being cautious as they do not want to find themselves on the wrong side of the Premier League or UEFA’s financial rules.

The Villa Park outfit failed to secure a place in next season’s Champions League which has significantly affected their spending power.

It remains to be seen if the second offer on the table could be from Aston Villa.

With Asensio making a big impact at Villa Park, they have held an interest in bringing him back.

As things stand, Asensio now has two options.

It is not clear whether Asensio has any preferences but all eyes will be on him to see whether the Spaniard will be able to decline the lure of playing under veteran Portuguese boss Mourinho.