Cristhian Mosquera accepting a new contract at Valencia and snubbing a move to Arsenal has been dubbed ‘practically impossible’.

The 21-year-old defender had a brilliant season with Valencia in the last campaign and he is a player in demand.

German outfit RB Leipzig came close to signing him but they decided to cool their interest after the appointment of their new manager Ole Werner.

Premier League giants Arsenal saw an opportunity and went in to convince Mosquera, who is set to enter the final year of his contract with Los Che, on a move to north London.

Arsenal’s initial offer for Mosquera was shot down by Valencia as the club want him to stay with them for next few years as they will help him grow.

Mikel Arteta’s side intensified their efforts as Valencia promised to offer a contract to extend his stay at the Mestalla.

Now it has been suggested that Valencia have prepared a contract and presented it to Mosquera which will see him receive a significant increase in his wages.

Player From Fee Declan Rice West Ham £100m Nicolas Pepe Lille £72m Kai Havertz Chelsea £65m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Dortmund £56m Ben White Brighton & Hove Albion £50m Arsenal's top 5 record transfers

The new contract would also not have an excessive release clause and Valencia would help him move to a bigger club in a few years’ time.

However, according to Spanish journalist Matteo Moretto, Valencia’s offer is not enough to convince the Spanish Under-21 international to stay at the club.

Arsenal’s superior sporting project has made it ‘practically impossible’ for Mosquera to accept Valencia’s new contract terms.

The north London outfit will now likely be much more confident that they can sign the defender from Valencia.

Mosquera was recently involved in the Under-21 European Championship where he made three appearances, one of which came against England Under-21s, who won the tournament.