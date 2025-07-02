Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers are ‘in talks’ with defender Nasser Djiga, who cost Wolves £10m, to go to Ibrox on loan, according to journalist Liam Keen.

The Gers are looking to boost their centre-back options amid the possible departure of Robin Propper this summer.

Their business so far has seen them do business south of the border, in the English market that new boss Russell Martin knows well, with Joe Rothwell set to join.

Now Rangers are looking to bring in Wolves defender Djiga, who has struggled for game time at Molineux under Vitor Pereira.

Wolves splashed out a huge £10m to sign him from Serbian side Red Star Belgrade in the winter window as they urgently looked for another centre-back.

Now Rangers are ‘in talks’ with the player over a loan move to Ibrox as he looks to get regular game time.

His contract at Wolves still has another five years left to run and the Molineux side will want to see him playing football and keeping his valuation steady.

PL Game Minutes Bournemouth (A) 17 Southampton (A) 1 Ipswich Town (A) 1 Manchester United (A) 1 Crystal Palace (A) 45 Nasser Djiga’s Premier League minutes last season

Gers boss Martin will need to sell the defender on the project on offer at Ibrox and present a plan which Djiga is convinced he fits into.

Rangers have done loan business with Wolves in the recent past when they took another big money buy from Molineux on loan in the shape of Fabio Silva.

It is rated as unlikely that the loan would contain any option for Rangers to keep Djiga on a permanent basis.

At the age of 22, Wolves are likely to still believe there is significant development left in the centre-back.

A season in Scottish football, with sky high expectations at Rangers, appears to be what Wolves are convinced is a good move for the player.

He has previously played in a league with a smaller number of clubs when he was on the books at Swiss giants Basel.

Rangers have also been chasing Leicester City centre-back Conor Coady and there may be question marks over whether they will still try to bring him in if they can land Djiga.

The Gers have John Souttar, Propper, Ben Davies, Leon King and Clinton Nsiala as their current centre-back options.