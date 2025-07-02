Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

The amount Aston Villa and Leeds United will have to pay to land Besiktas attacker Semih Kilicsoy has emerged, amid the Turkish side being ‘ready to sell’.

Leeds are starting to become busy in the transfer market and have just made their third signing of the summer in the shape of defender Sebastiaan Bornauw, who has arrived from Wolfsburg.

Daniel Farke is expected to move to improve his attacking options and Leeds have been looking closely at Kilicsoy.

Aston Villa are also suggested to be admirers of what the attacker can bring to the table and following the exits of Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford, need recruits in the final third.

Besiktas are now prepared to sell Kilicsoy following the arrival of Tammy Abraham.

According to Turkish daily Hurriyet, who namecheck Aston Villa and Leeds as suitors, Besiktas want €15m and are ‘ready to sell’.

Kilicsoy has been regularly linked with moving to the Premier League in recent windows, but has ended up staying at Besiktas.

The 19-year-old scored four goals across all competitions last season and provided six assists.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

He operated through the middle and also as a winger on the left side.

Kilicsoy played in all Besiktas’ Europa League league phase games, playing against the likes of Ajax, Eintracht Frankfurt and Athletic Bilbao.

The Turkey international has not played for another club than Besiktas and a move to Aston Villa or Leeds would be a new experience for him.

Leeds have Joel Piroe leading the line and while he top scored in the Championship last season, he is an unproven commodity in the Premier League.

Patrick Bamford is another option, but while Bamford has scored goals in the Premier League, he has been injury prone.

Mateo Joseph started last term as Farke’s first choice, but soon lost his place after struggling to score regularly.

Aston Villa meanwhile could be a more attractive destination for Kilicsoy as they are involved in European competition next season.