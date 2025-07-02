Stu Forster/Getty Images

Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has now signed a four-year contract with Saudi Arabian side Neom SC after snubbing a move to Sunderland.

Regis Le Bris’ side managed to agree a fee with French side Nice for the services of Bulka, but Neom also reached an agreement for him.

Sunderland were hopeful of taking the goalkeeper to the Stadium of Light, but Neom put a lucrative proposal on the table.

And Bulka has decided to head to Saudi Arabia instead of Sunderland, on a contract earning €10m per year.

He is also picking up a signing-on bonus.

Now, according to Polish journalist Tomasz Wlodarczyk, Bulka has now signed his Neom contract.

He underwent a medical on Tuesday in France and then put pen to paper to the four-year contract in the evening.

Sunderland will have to move on to other goalkeeper targets, with Bulka now out of reach for the Black Cats.

Le Bris’ side have just made a new addition, with midfielder Habib Diarra joining from French side Strasbourg.

Leeds United were also chasing Diarra, but were unable to reach an agreement with his camp, and the 21-year-old is now a Sunderland player.

He put pen to paper to a five-year contract at Sunderland and the club will be keen to see him hit the ground running in the Premier League.

All eyes will also be on how long Bulka remains in Saudi Arabia, with the goalkeeper heading to the Kingdom at just the age of 25, something which may raise some eyebrows.

While it represents a lucrative move for the Pole, it also takes him out of European football and it remains to be seen if that affects his international ambitions.