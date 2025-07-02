Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

RB Leipzig hitman Benjamin Sesko ‘won’t push’ the Bundesliga club to force a move to Premier League giants Arsenal this summer.

The north London club have suffered in recent seasons due to the absence of a clinical striker on their side, and finished second in the Premier League, three times in a row.

The club hierarchy have been urged to sign a top-of-the-line striker, and they have shown their interest in a couple of them.

Sporting Lisbon’s in-demand frontman, Viktor Gyokeres, is one of them, alongside RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old Sesko.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in the Serbia forward, as they tried to bring him in during the winter transfer window.

Arsenal have kept their interest alive and are willing to bring him in this summer; Arsenal’s esteemed sporting director, Andrea Berta, is working hard to make it happen.

However, according to Nigerian journalist Buchi Laba, the striker ‘won’t push’ RB Leipzig to sell him to the Gunners this summer.

Season Position 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 5th 2020–21 8th Arsenal's last five league finishes

Arsenal are not ready to pay more than €70m at the moment, as they are ready to play the waiting game.

Sesko’s contract at RB Leipzig is valid for four more years, and with him showing no intention to push Die Roten Bullen, Arsenal do not find themselves in a comfortable position.

Even though the new season does not start until 17th August for Arsenal, Arteta would ideally want to get his important signings early doors to get them used to his system.

Liverpool and Manchester City keep showing their high ambition with their summer transfer business, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will choose to wait before they make a move for their important targets.