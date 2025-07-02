Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sassuolo are looking to bring back Bournemouth’s Hamed Traore, who is being targeted by newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland.

After Regis Le Bris got the Black Cats promoted by winning the playoff final in the recent campaign, the club are getting themselves ready to play in the Premier League.

Sunderland have already started working to solidify the squad after Jobe Bellingham’s departure to Borussia Dortmund.

Adding more quality to the engine room looks to be high on their agenda and they have signed Habib Diarra from Strasbourg and made Enzo Le Fee’s transfer permanent.

Sunderland have also sent a bid to Ligue 1 side Nantes for their striker Matthis Abline.

They are looking at a more versatile midfield option and Bournemouth’s Traore has been widely linked with the Black Cats.

The Ivorian has multiple clubs interested, as it has been suggested recently that Ligue 1 giants Marseille are in the race for the 25-year-old.

Club Empoli Sassuolo Bournemouth Napoli Auxerre Clubs that Hamed Traore has played for

And now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Sassuolo, who will be playing in the Serie A next season, are looking to bring Traore back.

Traore played more than 100 times for Sassuolo before the Cherries signed him back in the winter of 2023 and now they want him back.

The move to the Vitality, though, has not worked out for the Ivorian as he has been loaned out twice and could be moving out of the club this summer.

Ligue 1 club Auxerre had him on loan in the recent season, scoring ten league goals in 26 games, and it remains to be seen if Sunderland will make a move for him now.

Troare has a versatile profile, as he can play almost anywhere in the attacking areas, and his contract does not expire until the summer of 2028.