Sunderland target Matteo Guendouzi is ‘notably of interest’ to Newcastle United and Aston Villa, while Lazio fans ‘fear his departure’ this summer.

The former Arsenal star joined Lazio from Marseille in the summer of 2023, initially on loan and they later made his move to Italy permanent after he impressed in Serie A.

Guendouzi has enjoyed regular football for the Serie A side in the last two seasons and has established himself as a key player.

He has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer with Newcastle and Aston Villa and during May, Guendouzi’s entourage were contacted by the clubs from the English top flight.

However, the link from the Premier League went cold after the beginning of the transfer window until recently, when new suitors arrived in the form of Sunderland.

The newly promoted Premier League outfit enquired about Guendouzi, but it is not clear whether he will be interested in a move to Sunderland this summer.

There is a €50m release clause in his contract and it has been previously suggested that due to their financial situation after missing out on European competition, Lazio might give a discount.

Club Competitions Aston Villa Premier League, Europa League Newcastle United Premier League, Champions League Sunderland Premier League What suitors can offer

Now, Regis Le Bris faces competition from the Premier League, as according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Guendouzi ‘is notably of interest’ to Sunderland’s rivals Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Villa boss Unai Emery has previously worked with Guendouzi during his time at Arsenal and he has not given up on the idea of a reunion with his former student.

It is suggested that Lazio fans ‘fear the departure’ of the influential midfielder, though it is not impossible new boss Maurizio Sarri could convince him to stay

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle could offer Guendouzi the chance to play in Europe, which Sunderland cannot do.

However, Sunderland have Regis Le Bris, who coached Guendouzi at Lorient, at the helm.