Swansea City are ‘closing in’ on snapping up Charlton Athletic and Huddersfield Town target Ethan Galbraith.

Galbraith impressed hugely at Leyton Orient in League One last season and the O’s mounted a strong push for promotion, getting into the playoffs.

Leyton Orient have been at huge risk of losing him, with both Charlton and Huddersfield making efforts to take him from Brisbane Road.

Neither have been able to do a deal and now where they failed, Welsh giants Swansea look set to succeed.

According to journalist Tom Coleman, Swansea are now ‘closing in’ on taking Galbraith to Wales.

It is suggested that the fee which has been agreed between the two clubs for the Northern Irishman is around £1.6m, which may raise some eyebrows.

It had been claimed that Huddersfield had gone as high as £2.5m for Galbraith, but that now looks to be wide of the mark.

Club League Charlton Athletic Championship Huddersfield Town League One Swansea City Championship Ethan Galbraith’s suitors

The move will see the former Manchester United midfielder make the step up to Championship level, where he will be looking to prove his mettle.

He will come up against suitors Charlton, who won promotion from League One last term.

Last season, Galbraith made a whopping 51 appearances for Leyton Orient across all competitions, showcasing his durability.

He also managed to chip in with six goals and eight assists from his midfield position.

Swansea had Lewis O’Brien on loan from Nottingham Forest in the second half of last season and will be looking to see Galbraith fill the hole his exit has created.

While the midfielder has played in League Two and League One, he has never turned out in the Championship before, though he has played in the Europa League.