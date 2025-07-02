Stu Forster/Getty Images

Lyon hitman Georges Mikautadze is interesting Serie A giants Roma, but they have been warned to ‘watch out for Sunderland‘ this summer.

Ligue 1 giants Lyon got relegated to Ligue 2 recently, as they have not been able to balance their books.

This relegation has left them in limbo and they have lodged an appeal in order to get back to the French top flight.

The summer transfer window, though, is well under way, and in the situation of uncertainty, quite a few of their star players could look to secure their future away from the club.

Lyon’s Georgian hitman Mikautadze, who had an impressive recent campaign at the French club, is attracting multiple clubs now.

Roma are especially looking at him as a possible recruit as they spy an opportunity to take him from Lyon.

It is suggested, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, that Lyon would be happy to accept a fee of between €20m and €23m, which would effectively see them break even on him.

Interested club Can offer Roma Serie A, Europa League Sunderland Premier League Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga, Champions League What suitors could offer

However, Roma should ‘watch out for Sunderland’, as they could also make a move for him.

Sunderland’s sporting director, Florent Ghisolfi, is ready to spend fearlessly as the club aim to prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Black Cats have been busy in the transfer market and are spinning multiple plates at the moment.

The Lyon man also has interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, who could well lose Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window.

Sunderland though have shown they are not afraid to spend and could well be a dark horse in the race to land Lyon man Mikautadze in the upcoming weeks.