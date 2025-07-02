Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

West Ham United and Wolves transfer target Evann Guessand is open to playing for Turkish side Fenerbahce if an agreement can be reached on a transfer fee.

The Nice forward proved his ability in front of goal last season, finding the back of the net 13 times in 42 matches overall.

He further helped his team-mates with ten assists as Nice secured a place in the qualifiers of next season’s Champions League.

Interest in him has increased a notch amid the window being open and efforts are on to take him away from France within the next couple of months.

Wolves have already made an attempt to sign Guessand but their appeals have fallen on deaf ears so far.

Fellow Premier League clubs West Ham and Brighton are also keen on taking Guessand on board.

Fenerbahce’s Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, likes the player and wants the Turkish club to make a move for him.

Interested club Can offer Fenerbahce Super Lig, Champions League qualifiers West Ham Premier League Wolves Premier League What suitors can offer Guessand

The Ivory Coast international is open to the idea of playing under Mourinho, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik.

In case an agreement can be reached between Nice and Fenerbahce over a potential transfer fee, the likelihood of Guessand playing in Turkey is high.

The news will come as a heavy blow for both West Ham and Wolves, who have been nurturing hopes of signing him.

Fenerbahce have been planning to offer Nice a fee in the region of €25m to get a deal over the line.

Wolves are exploring options to replace Matheus Cunha, who left for Manchester United earlier in the summer.

After last season’s less-than-impressive show of form, West Ham are also on the lookout to add bodies to the squad.