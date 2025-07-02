Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Noah Sadiki is set to undergo his Sunderland medical at The American Hospital of Paris with sporting director Florent Ghisolfi already present on site.

The Black Cats are back in the Premier League after a long hiatus and they want their transfer business to show they are there to stay.

Sunderland are thinking about life without Jobe Bellingham this season and they are bringing in talented young players who will be able to help them preserve their Premier League status.

They made Enzo Le Fee’s deal from Roma permanent this summer, while Habib Diarra joined, but they are looking to add more with Union SG’s Sadiki on their mind.

The Black Cats have faced stiff competition from newly promoted side Leeds United for the 20-year-old midfielder’s signature.

But Sunderland have managed to beat the Yorkshire giants to agree to a deal in the region of €17m with the Belgian outfit.

The 20-year-old midfielder is set to undergo a medical this afternoon before he signs a five-year contract with the Stadium of Light outfit.

Fixture Date West Ham (H) 16/08 Burnley (A) 23/08 Brentford (H) 30/08 Sunderland’s first three fixtures

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Sadiki’s medical ‘will take place at’ The American Hospital of Paris.

Sunderland’s newly appointed sporting director, Ghisolfi, is already on the site and will oversee the examination and if all goes right, the young midfielder is set to become the Black Cats’ new signing.

Sadiki last season featured in 54 games in all competitions for Union SG and impressed during his outings in the Europa League.

Elsewhere the Black Cats are also after a goalkeeper and they are close to agreeing a deal with Premier League giants Chelsea for their Djordje Petrovic.

The deal for Petrovic will be around €25m and if agreed, he will sign a five-year contract with Sunderland.