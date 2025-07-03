Stu Forster/Getty Images

An agreement is ‘now close’ between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest regarding the deal for Anthony Elanga, according to journalist Craig Hope.

Eddie Howe has not seen a significant transfer in recent windows as they had to resist going for big-money signings due to the compliance with the league’s PSR rules.

He wanted to bring in Joao Pedro from Brighton, but the Brazilian chose to join Chelsea instead, even though the Magpies will be offering Champions League football next season.

Newcastle’s top target, though, has been Tricky Trees winger Elanga, who they have been trying to sign since last summer.

Nuno’s side have rejected offers for the Swede, but the offer Newcastle have made today, which is believed to be worth £55m, is being discussed.

It has been suggested that Newcastle United are now pushing to get the deal done for Elanga, who has been their top target for a while now.

And now it has been suggested that the Magpies and the Tricky Trees are close to agreeing a deal for the former Manchester United star.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Newcastle will not be resting leisurely, as talks are happening right now between the two clubs in an attempt to come to an understanding on a deal.

Champions League football is back at St. James’ Park this year, and they will need quality attackers to help them go deep in the competition.

Elanga has shown his immense quality from the flanks, as Howe has made it clear that he sees the 23-year-old as the perfect fit in his side’s right wing to compete with Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle fans will be hoping that the deal does not fall through for one of their prime targets in recent transfer windows.

Questions may be asked though about just how much this expensive deal would gobble up of Newcastle’s transfer budget for the summer, with a goalkeeper, centre-back and striker still coveted.