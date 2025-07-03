Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Valencia have now rejected a second offer from Arsenal for their in-demand central defender Cristhian Mosquera.

The Gunners have not done a lot in the summer transfer window so far, as only Kepa Arrizabalaga has been brought in as David Raya’s backup.

Mikel Arteta, though, wants to bring in more players in different positions, and a central defender is high on his wish list.

Valencia’s Mosquera, who is expected to leave the Mestalla this summer, has emerged as a top target for them.

The La Liga club want to keep him and they turned down Arsenal’s opening offer for the Spain Under-21 international.

And now, according to Spanish journalist Hector Gomez, Valencia have shot down Arsenal’s second bid for the centre-back.

It has been suggested that the north London club’s offer exceeded only €10m, and it was nearly not close to €14m to €15m.

Player Age William Saliba 24 Gabriel 27 Jakub Kiwior 25 Arsenal’s natural centre-backs

Carlos Corberan’s side are holding out for their €20m asking price for Mosquera, following their rejection of a second offer from Arsenal.

Bundesliga side RB Leipzig were genuinely in for him, but following Ole Werner’s appointment as their new boss, the club decided not to pursue him anymore.

Valencia even offered him a new contract extension with higher wages, but he has rejected it and it was suggested that those numbers are nowhere near good enough to keep him.

Arsenal would ideally want to end the transfer saga soon to wrap him up as a new Gunner in the upcoming weeks.

Valencia may though continue to hold out hope that they can keep Mosquera and they are prepared to help him take the next step in his career in a few years’ time.

But the idea of playing for Arsenal now many well be something he cannot resist.