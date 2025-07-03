David Rogers/Getty Images

Aston Villa have now had the money owed to them by Hull City for the Louie Barry loan ‘now settled’, amid the Tigers suffering a transfer embargo.

The Tigers signed Barry from Aston Villa on loan for the second half of last season as they looked to survive in the Championship, which they managed to do.

As a part of the deal, the Championship club were set to pay the Villans a £1m loan fee along with the salary of the player.

Failure to comply with payments has led to the EFL punishing them with a transfer embargo until the summer of 2026.

While Hull City plan to challenge the punishment, there is the prospect of further punishment due to other financial concerns as well.

However, according to journalist Mike White, the Barry debt is ‘now settled’ with Aston Villa, even though it has occurred too late for the EFL.

Club owner Acun Ilicali had recently been aiming to sign Barry on a permanent basis.

However, things have not been going the way he would have wanted and now they are at risk of severe restrictions if they cannot win an appeal against the embargo.

Club Ipswich Town Swindon Town MK Dons Salford City Stockport County Hull City Clubs Louie Barry has been on loan at

Hull will be hoping that they can successfully appeal the decision, otherwise there is a big risk of next season being a huge struggle.

Hull City’s fellow Championship side, Sheffield Wednesday, have also been subjected to the same fate only recently.

Hull are due to start the new Championship season away at Coventry City, before then entering the EFL Cup at the first round away to Wrexham.

Their first home match of the campaign comes on 16th August, when Oxford United are the visitors.

The Tigers will want their financial issues resolved quickly as they will be planning to make signings this summer.