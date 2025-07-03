Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have rejected an offer for one of their attackers as ‘insufficient’, amid another side ‘maintaining their intention’ to sign him this summer.

Spurs have kept Mathys Tel on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich this summer, while young Japanese Kota Takai is joining.

They are also chasing West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus, but departures are expected too.

Attacker Alejo Veliz could leave and he is drawing interest from his native Argentina.

During his last stint on loan at Spanish club Espanyol, he managed to find the back of the net just four times in 29 appearances.

The London club are expected to be open to letting him go, if the deal is right.

Argentine side Racing Club though have failed with a bid, with it being seen as ‘insufficient’ by Spurs.

According to Argentine journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the bid was made up of £2.9m as a fixed fee with another £2.2m to be paid depending on the fulfilment of objectives.

Rosario Central are also trying to sign Veliz and are ‘maintaining their intention’ to land him on loan.

Manager Time at Club Thomas Frank June 2025 – present Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Nuno Espirito Santo June 2021 – November 2021 Jose Mourinho November 2019 – April 2021 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

Spurs have not been open to agreeing a loan deal for Veliz yet and Rosario Central will hope that changes in the coming weeks.

Veliz is set to join Tottenham’s pre-season preparations, where new boss Thomas Frank can take a look at him.

There remains the possibility that Frank could like what he sees and leans towards keeping the striker around.

Tottenham will need a substantial squad next season as they are back in the Champions League, which means at least eight league phase games to be tackled.