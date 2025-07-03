Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Genoa’s Koni De Winter, who is on Crystal Palace’s list as a replacement for Marc Guehi but paused joining the Eagles due to Europa League uncertainty, is now high on Bologna’s list to replace departing the Sam Beukema.

The Eagles’ skipper, Guehi, has been one of the standout players for the London club in recent years, but he is expected to leave them this summer.

And, they have been looking to bring a new defender in, as they look to strengthen their backline following an impressive season.

It was suggested recently that Crystal Palace could start negotiating with Genoa regarding a possible transfer for the Belgian.

However, the FA Cup winners are now facing competition from Serie A, as an Italian side have him high on their list.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Coppa Italia winners Bologna are considering De Winter as a top option this summer and could take advantage of him slowing a proposed move to Palace.

Bologna star Beukema is on his way to Napoli and Bologna feel Genoa’s 23-year-old De Winter is a perfect fit for them.

Player From Fee Christian Benteke Liverpool £32m Eddie Nketiah Arsenal £30m Mamadou Sakho Liverpool £26m Marc Guehi Chelsea £20.5m Cheick Doucoure RC Lens £19.8m Crystal Palace's top 5 record transfers

Crystal Palace’s verdict on their participation in the Europa League next season is still up in the air, and it has been suggested that the Belgium defender slowed down the negotiations for that reason.

Palace were ready to sign De Winter for €20m plus €5m in add-ons.

Bologna will be able to guarantee De Winter Europa League football and if they accelerate for the 23-year-old, it could be bad news for the Eagles.

De Winter has impressed in his two seasons at Genoa following his departure from Juventus and is expected to move on this summer.

Crystal Palace will be hoping to get their Europa League verdict as soon as possible, or they could miss out on the Belgian.