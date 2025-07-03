David Ramos/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town are discussing a deal with Preston North End for Jack Whatmough in the ongoing window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Preston signed the 28-year-old centre-back from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2023 and he has featured in 42 games for them so far.

Whatmough has failed to seal a place in the starting lineup under Paul Heckingbottom and he started only 15 games last season.

He has entered the final year of his contract at the Championship club and there is doubt regarding his future at the club.

Preston are rejigging their squad in the ongoing window and have seen Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis and Freddie Woodman leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

Heckingbottom wants to bring in fresh faces who will be able to play the style of football he believes North End need to play to be competitive.

Whatmough does have suitors in the market in the form of Huddersfield Town, who are looking to get back in the Championship.

Club Years Portsmouth 2012-2021 Havant & Waterlooville (loan) 2016 Wigan Athletic 2021-2023 Preston North End 2023- Jack Whatmough’s career history

And at the moment Huddersfield are ‘discussing a deal’ with Preston regarding a transfer for the centre-back.

Last season, the Terriers finished 10th in the League One table and they want to add someone with experience in their backline.

Whatmough is down the pecking order under Heckingbottom and Preston might see the window as the perfect opportunity to cash in on him.

They signed the 28-year-old on a free transfer after he left Wigan and by selling him in the ongoing window, Preston will be able to pocket a profit which they could use in squad building this summer.

The defender has in depth experience of playing in the League One with Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield feel that they could benefit from it.

Huddersfield now have Lee Grant at the helm in his first ever managerial job.